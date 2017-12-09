CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The federal government says about 19,500 people in New Hampshire have selected insurance plans so far during the current open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.

The enrollment snapshot released this by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services covers signups through Dec. 2. Nationally, about 823,000 people selected plans using the healthcare.gov platform during week five of open enrollment, bringing the total to 3.6 million.

In New Hampshire, 19,486 people had selected plans. The number does not include consumers who are automatically re-enrolled in their plans.

Enrollment ends Dec. 15.