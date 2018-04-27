NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A Merrimack, New Hampshire man has been charged with the murder of Wendi Rose Davidson who was found strangled in her home’s basement in North Andover.
The Boston Globe reports 51-year-old Brian Chevalier was engaged to the 49-year-old Davidson. Chevalier was arrested in California Wednesday for parole violations and a Massachusetts larceny charge.
Chevalier is expected to appear in Imperial County Superior Court in California on Monday on a fugitive from justice charge.
The Globe reported Chevalier had been released from New Hampshire state prison in December, after serving 10 years for a 2003 kidnapping in Cheshire County.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
He was acquitted of 10 other charges, including sexual assault and criminal threatening.
Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday to find Davidson unresponsive in the two-family house.