CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — It’s deal and deadline time at the New Hampshire Statehouse.
Committees of conference that combine House and Senate lawmakers are meeting this week to settle differences between dozens of bills passed by both chambers. Thursday is the deadline to sign off on any compromises, but lawmakers remain far apart on several key topics and few final reports have been filed.
At a meeting Tuesday to discuss a bill that has become something of a catch-all, House and Senate members agreed on funding for state employee contracts, bridge repairs, and the state’s rainy day fund. They also agreed to settle a dispute with hospitals over payments for uncompensated care.
But House members disagreed on several other provisions, including tax credits for businesses that support workers in addiction recovery.
