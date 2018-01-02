CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are starting the new year by finishing up old business.

The second half of the two-year Legislative session starts Wednesday, when both the House and Senate meet to vote on leftover bills. The House is expected to take at least two days to plow through its list, which includes bills aimed at preventing lead poisoning in children, allowing parents to use public money to send children to private schools, and providing family and medical leave insurance.

The Senate calendar includes several bills dealing with voter eligibility, a measure allowing medical marijuana recipients to grow their own cannabis and a bill eliminating the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases.

In the House, Republican Gene Chandler replaces former Speaker Shawn Jasper, who is now the new agriculture commissioner.