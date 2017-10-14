MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers will be reaching across the aisle and running around the bases to raise money for homeless veterans.

The Veterans Interest Caucus organized Saturday’s Legislative Softball Classic, which is being held at the Anheuser-Busch athletic complex in Merrimack. Proceeds will go to Manchester’s Liberty House, which provides housing and other support for veterans transitioning out of homelessness.

The game is modeled in part on Washington’s annual Congressional Baseball Game and will feature a bipartisan, seven-inning contest.