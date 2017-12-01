CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are coming together to help one of their own.

When Rep. Dan Itse’s 23-year-old son, Jarrod, died earlier this month, lawmakers were among those who raised more than $13,000 in a matter of days to help his family pay for the funeral and other expenses. Thanking his colleagues this week, the Republican from Fremont said he and his wife were told to deny their newborn nutrition and hydration because of his severe brain injuries and that Jarrod would only live a few weeks. He says raising him for 23 years made him a different person, someone dedicated to fighting for those who couldn’t fight for themselves.

Republican Rep. Al Baldasaro, whose wife created the fundraising account, says lawmakers of both parties should be proud of coming together as a team.