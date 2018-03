CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The head of New Hampshire’s insurance department is retiring.

Commissioner Roger Sevigny says his 16 years on the job have been both challenging and rewarding, from the financial crisis of 2008 to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He says he is proud of the department and its employees who serve consumers effectively every day.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says Sevigny has done a tremendous job and has shown unmatched experience, passion and dedication.