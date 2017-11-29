CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House is electing its new speaker to replace Republican Shawn Jasper, who is leaving to become the state agriculture commissioner.
Jasper’s resignation takes effect at 9:59 Thursday morning, a minute before the House session begins.
Republicans, who hold a majority in the House, on Tuesday picked Deputy Speaker Gene Chandler as their nominee. On the Democratic side, Rep. Steve Shurtleff of Concord is the only candidate, and Rep. Jim McConnell of Swanzey was nominated as a Libertarian.
The voting gets underway Thursday morning.
