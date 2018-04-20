CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bail reform bill in New Hampshire is one step closer to becoming law.

The House approved the bill that was already backed by the Senate in a voice vote Thursday. The bill is heading back to the Senate because of an amendment change, and if approved, it will go to the governor’s desk.

The bill would allow people suspected of a low-level offense to be released on personal recognizance, as long as a judge determines they are not a danger to themselves or the public.

The state Association of Chiefs of Police has voiced its opposition to the bill, but the American Civil Liberties Union argues judges are often jailing people too poor to pay the fines.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s office says it has concerns over the bill.