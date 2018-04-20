CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Several hundred high school students from across New Hampshire gathered at the Statehouse in the latest protest against gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School killings.

Students on Friday protested the New Hampshire Senate’s rejection of a bill in March that would have allowed local communities to ban guns in schools. Others spoke with lawmakers.

The event is one of many throughout the United States as part of the National School Walkout movement organized by students, which also recalled the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

About 30 counter-protesters were also present in support of the Second Amendment. The students say they will be holding a similar gathering on May 2.