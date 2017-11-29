CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting nearly $689,000 in federal funds to combat the opioid, fentanyl, and heroin epidemic.

The U.S. Department of Justice grant goes to the state’s Department of Safety, Division through the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program.

Col. Christopher Wagner, director of the New Hampshire State Police, said Wednesday the money will provide much-needed relief in funding state and local law enforcement partnership initiatives, improve technology capabilities, and broaden statewide intelligence sharing among all branches of law enforcement.