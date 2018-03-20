CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has received $333,000 to help the state’s response to the opioid epidemic.
The money is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration. It will allow the state to further its goal to expand access to treatment services and support for people in recovery.
Funds will be directed to programs such as Safe Stations in Manchester and Nashua, which were born out of a collaborative effort between local fire departments, treatment providers, and key stakeholders working to address the opioid crisis.
The programs provide access to substance use screening, clinical evaluation, rapid referral to services, and interim care and stabilization.
