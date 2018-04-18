RYE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire fisherman will gather along the Seacoast this weekend for their annual beach cleanup.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the group will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Rye and Hampton harbors. Participants will clean up traps and other fishing gear that has washed ashore.

Organizers say the cleanup is open to the public. Refreshments will be served and there will be prizes.

Organizers say the tradition has been going on for over 25 years.

