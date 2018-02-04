Share story

By
The Associated Press

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire conservation officers say excess speed appears to be the cause of a snowmobile crash that injured a Vermont man.

Officers say the 48-year-old man from West Topsham, Vermont, was operating a snowmobile on the Waterfall Brook Road in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon when his sled rolled over while he was trying to make a right-hand turn at an intersection.

His riding partners found him injured and went to summon help.

First responders from Pittsburg and conservation officers found the victim riding on a snowmobile. He was taken to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officials did not release his condition.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation, but unreasonable speed appears to have been a primary factor in the crash.

