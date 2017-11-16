MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Three members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation say they support an ethics probe of Minnesota Sen. Al Franken following sexual harassment accusations by a radio anchor.

WMUR-TV reports Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and Democratic Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster expressed support for an ethics investigation Thursday. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is a member of the Senate Ethics Committee, said she couldn’t comment because the case may be evaluated by the committee.

Franken’s PAC, Midwest Values Political Action Committee, contributed $10,000 to Hassan’s campaign in 2016. A spokesperson for the senator says she is donating the contribution to the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation.

KABC anchor Leeann Tweeden says Franken forcibly kissed and groped her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken has issued an apology.

