CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s demographics are changing, and some lawmakers want to make sure policy makers keep that in mind.

The House Executive Departments and Administration Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday on a bill that would create a new position of state demographer. The bill also would create a commission to develop long-term migration goals and would require lawmakers to consider how proposed legislation would affect the state’s population trends.

New Hampshire has the nation’s second-oldest population in terms of median age, which is affecting everything from health care to education to the economy. And the population growth that fueled the state’s economy for decades slowed considerably after the recession, though the latest figures show migration has turned positive again.