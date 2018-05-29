HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire private colleges have announced their plans to merge.

New England College and the New Hampshire Institute of Art say that they intend to complete a merger by Oct. 1. The merger is designed to enhance academic programs and streamline administrative services.

Details on the structure and operations will be announced over the transition period. The transition process will address issues like academic programs, accreditation, student services, enrollment operations and finance.

New England College, located in Henniker, has 2,800 students and the New Hampshire Institute of Art, which has two campuses in Manchester and Peterborough, serves over 2,000 students.

The president of the NHIA says that the merger will draw more students from across the country and internationally.