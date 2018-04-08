MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — More than 100 people filled the pews at a New Hampshire church not to worship but learn what to do if a gunman opened fire.

WMUR-TV reports that the training on Saturday followed a scary incident in which someone entered Grace Episcopal Church and caused a disturbance.

Terry Choate, president and CEO of Blue-U Defense, said the goal was to teach people how to prepare themselves for an active-shooter scenario. He said more churches are requesting the training after several church shootings across the country.

Members of several New Hampshire churches attended the training.

The Rev. Marjorie Gerbracht-Stagnara said everyone should be thinking about how to react and interact to mitigate a violent situation.

