CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a resident of a minimum security transitional housing facility who went missing has returned.

Twenty-eight-year-old Valerie Jean Charest was reported missing on Saturday night. She is serving the end of a one-to-two-year sentence for theft at Shea Farm Transitional Housing Unit.

The Department of Corrections says Charest returned to Shea Farm later on Saturday night.

Authorities say Charest is less than three weeks away from being eligible for parole. The Department of Corrections and state police investigated her disappearance.

The department says she was transported to the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women in Goffstown.