CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is joining most other states in having a dedicated civil rights unit within the attorney general’s office.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced the new unit Thursday, along with a new advisory council on diversity and inclusion. He says the changes will help ensure the state lives up to its “Live Free or Die” motto.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the new unit will reinforce the work his office already does in enforcing anti-discrimination and civil rights laws, while expanding its duties to include educating the public and training local officials on issues such as eliminating implicit bias.

MacDonald also said a report is coming on the investigation into allegations that a biracial boy in Claremont was taunted with racial slurs and pushed off a picnic table with a rope around his neck in August.