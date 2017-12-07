BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s governor and his family are expected to move into their new residence by the end of the month.

The 13,600-square-foot home on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck is about 97 percent complete. Facilities manager John Boyle says a final walkthrough had been done and a list has been made of the remaining tasks.

The Bismarck Tribune says movers are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 27-28. The project was funded with $4 million from the Capitol Building Trust Fund. An additional $1 million is being raised from private donations.

