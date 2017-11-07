WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A Minnesota-based food company has opened an Illinois distribution center that could employ as many as 150 people.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and area officials cut the ribbon on the 1.5 million-square-foot General Mills facility in Wilmington on Tuesday.

General Mills produces well-known brands such as Cheerios, Pillsbury and Haagen-Dazs. Company officials say products will be shipped to destinations across the U.S. from the facility about 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

State Sen. Sue Rezin says the facility will be “a tremendous boost” for jobs and the local economies in Will and Grundy counties. Rezin says she’s hopeful other companies will see “the great things that are happening in the area” and also choose to locate there.