DETROIT (AP) — Open houses are planned this month on a proposed garden for Detroit’s Belle Isle by Dutch designer Piet Oudolf.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Garden Club of Michigan are hosting public meetings Tuesday and Nov. 28. Oudolf’s work is seen at Lurie Garden in Chicago and the Highline in New York City, among many other gardens worldwide.

The open houses are at Flynn Pavilion. Tuesday’s is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and the Nov. 28 open house is 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

The planned garden comes amid other improvements at the island park in the Detroit River. The DNR announced last month that Friends of the Detroit River is leading the Lake Okonoka habitat restoration. Construction began earlier this year and final work is set for completion by fall 2018.