MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Tysons Corner is known more for its Fortune 500 companies than its dining options.

Now, one of those Fortune 500 companies is opening a multimillion-dollar, 10,000-square-foot (929 sq. meter) food hall at its corporate headquarters.

The hall was built primarily as an amenity for the 850 or so workers at Hilton corporate headquarters, but it will also be open to the public. Hilton officials say it showcases the company’s commitment to its employees.

The hall includes six separate cooking stations, including a wood-fired pizza oven, an international station and an outdoor terrace. It will open Wednesday.

Hilton says it has more properties in the D.C. metro area than in any other major market.