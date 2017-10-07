DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Air travelers in Iowa and eastern Nebraska will soon see new nonstop flights offered to and from Philadelphia.
American Airlines announced this week that it will add new routes from Des Moines International Airport and Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Philadelphia International Airport.
The twice-daily flights will begin May 4.
Philadelphia International Airport is a hub for American, with many flights to countries around Europe.
Frontier Airlines also announced last week it would offer a nonstop flight four times a week from Omaha to Philadelphia, starting April 9.