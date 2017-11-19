SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — United Airlines will begin offering flights from Scottsbluff to Denver on Jan. 30, and local officials are looking forward to the return of regular flights.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says he expects fewer problems with the new flights from United and SkyWest Airlines.

The airline that served Scottsbluff previously, PenAir, had to cancel many flights because of a shortage of pilots and planes.

Skelton says United has hundreds of planes and pilots based in the region, so he doesn’t expect the airline to have the same problems PenAir did.

Starting this weekend, customers should be able to begin booking the new flights out of Scottsbluff on United’s website.

