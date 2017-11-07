NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — United Express has announced it will begin daily non-stop service from North Platte to Denver on Feb. 1.

The company is a subsidiary of United Airlines and operated by SkyWest Airlines, which will also be serving Kearney and Scottsbluff.

North Platte Airport manager Mike Sharkey tells the North Platte Telegraph that the airline will be using a 50-seat regional jet. Tickets go on sale beginning Nov. 18.

A news release from the company says frequent flyer program rules on United Express flights adhere to United Airlines’ Mileage Plus program.

