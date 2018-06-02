PERU, Neb. (AP) — A new southeast Nebraska fishing spot is available with the opening this weekend of Duck Creek Recreation Area.

The Nemaha Natural Resources District owns and manages Duck Creek, which sits about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northwest of Peru in Nemaha County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission manages the fishery.

The reservoir has inundated several trees, and several trees cleared away for boating lanes have been sunk to provide more fish structure.

There’s a boat launch, several shoreline fishing nodes, a breakwater, underwater shoals, drop-offs and diverse deep-water habitats.

The lake was stocked with bluegill, largemouth bass and channel catfish in 2016. Black crappie were added during the summer of 2017.

More information is available online .