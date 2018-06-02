PERU, Neb. (AP) — A new southeast Nebraska fishing spot is available with the opening this weekend of Duck Creek Recreation Area.
The Nemaha Natural Resources District owns and manages Duck Creek, which sits about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northwest of Peru in Nemaha County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission manages the fishery.
The reservoir has inundated several trees, and several trees cleared away for boating lanes have been sunk to provide more fish structure.
There’s a boat launch, several shoreline fishing nodes, a breakwater, underwater shoals, drop-offs and diverse deep-water habitats.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW
The lake was stocked with bluegill, largemouth bass and channel catfish in 2016. Black crappie were added during the summer of 2017.
More information is available online .