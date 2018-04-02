BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — As the calendar turns to April, North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers that they need a new license.

April 1 is the renewal date for annual fishing licenses in the state. It’s also the date that new regulations become effective.

Among the bigger regulation changes this year are that the bow season for nongame fish is now open year-round. Another is that the transportation of live white suckers is now illegal, other than within Richland, Cass, Traill, Grand Forks, Walsh and Pembina counties.

The beginning of the darkhouse spearfishing season changes from December 1 to whenever ice-up occurs. The statewide daily and possession limit for bluegill is reduced by half.