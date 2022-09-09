A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported.

Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders for areas two miles from 4004 Vitae Springs Road South. Level 2 and 1 evacuation orders are in place for areas between four and six miles from the fire. Sheriff’s deputies went door to door to evacuate people in certain areas.

The road was closed at Skyline Drive, and people traveling east were turned around. Oregon Department of Forestry officials told the Statesman that a helicopter was dropping water from the Willamette River onto the fire.

People trying to evacuate livestock were told to contact officials at Judson Middle School.

This comes as strong winds and dry climate forced power shutdowns across the state, and seven large wildfires are already burning. Conditions are expected to improve after Sunday, with temperatures lowering into the 70s.

Austin De Dios; adedios@oregonian.com; @austindedios; (503) 319-9744