HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Both of Indiana’s U.S. senators say they support the nomination of a longtime member of the U.S. Marshals Service as the new federal marshal for the state’s northern district.

The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump nominated Todd Nukes to become federal marshal for the district covering roughly the northern one-third of Indiana.

Nukes has been the Hammond-based district’s acting marshal since 2015. He joined the Marshals Service in 1990 after four years with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department in northeastern Indiana.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nukes will lead deputy marshals whose duties include searching for fugitives, along with overseeing the custody of prisoners and security for federal courts.

Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly each praised Nukes’ law enforcement leadership.