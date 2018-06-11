PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new exhibit that highlights Rhode Island’s role in helping spark the American Revolution has opened at the state archives.

The archives in Providence created an exhibit about how Rhode Island colonists burned a British ship, the HMS Gaspee, in June 1772.

Rhode Islanders feel slighted because they don’t get credit for their role in the Revolution. They feel Bostonians get all the glory for the Boston Tea Party.

The exhibit, “Gaspee Raiders: Pirates or Patriots,” is free and open to the public through Sept. 5.

State Archivist Ashley Selima says it highlights the pivotal role Rhode Islanders played in the fight for independence, through reports, letters and depositions about the Gaspee Affair.

A smaller model of a ship was burned Sunday in Warwick to commemorate the act.