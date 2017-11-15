BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The opening of a new emergency room in north Baton Rouge, which has been without ER service for years, is being celebrated by Louisiana leaders.

Gov. John Bel Edwards attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center emergency room.

The facility opened shortly thereafter. It will be staffed around-the-clock with eight treatment rooms, expected to treat more than 10,000 patients annually.

Louisiana paid $5.5 million to build the facility.

Baton Rouge leaders have said the northern part of the city has been undeserved since former Gov. Bobby Jindal shuttered the charity hospital there as part of his privatization of LSU’s hospitals and patient services.

The new ER is attached to an LSU Health urgent care clinic operated by Our Lady of the Lake.