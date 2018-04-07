BOSTON (AP) — The six New England states are joining forces for what is being called the region’s first coordinated public education campaign against distracted driving.
The campaign includes a public service announcement that features police officers for each of the six states. The officers discuss their own experiences responding to crashes blamed on distracted drivers.
New England states do not share all of the same laws when it comes to distracted driving.
Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont all require hands-free cellphone use by motorists, and a similar law takes effect June 1 in Rhode Island.
Maine and Massachusetts prohibit drivers from texting while driving, but do not outlaw all use of handheld cellphones.
The Massachusetts Senate has approved such a ban but the bill has yet to be considered by the House.