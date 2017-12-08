BOSTON (AP) — New England is preparing for the first significant region-wide snowfall of the season that could bring six or more inches of snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of southern New England that takes effect Saturday morning and lasts until Sunday.
Most areas including Boston, Providence, Rhode Island and Hartford, Connecticut are forecast to get 3 to 6 inches, with the potential for 8 inches in central Massachusetts
Coastal areas should get less snow with rain mixing in on Cape Cod and the Islands.
Much of Maine and New Hampshire are expected to see several inches of snow from Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. For New Hampshire, it’s the first widespread snowfall of the season, with anywhere from a trace to up to 5 inches forecast. There’s a small chance of snow in Vermont.