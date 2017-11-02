BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 32nd edition of North Dakota’s Blue Book has been published.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger unveiled the book Thursday at the state Capitol. The manual profiles North Dakota’s past and present and compiles statistical and historical information.

The Blue Book is so named because of the blue cover that adorns most editions.

The book was first published in 1887, predating statehood by two years. The first editions were called the “state manual” and the “legislative manual,” and were intended to provide information for lawmakers.

It is now published every two years the help of about 50 volunteers.

The nearly 600-page softcover book is being sold for $20 at the North Dakota Heritage Center’s museum store, and it also can be ordered through the store’s online site.