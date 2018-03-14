FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Reality TV actor Josh Duggar has filed another lawsuit in Arkansas over the release of decade-old investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when they were juveniles.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Duggar filed his latest lawsuit against Springdale and Washington County in state court Friday.
The lawsuit says city and county officials improperly publicized records of a 2006 juvenile investigation. It says records that would otherwise have remained private have caused Duggar significant emotional distress and substantial lost income.
The lawsuit essentially mirrors allegations Duggar made against the city and county in a federal lawsuit thrown out last year.
A separate federal case by the four sisters against the same defendants continues on appeal.
The siblings were on the “19 Kids and Counting” reality show.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com