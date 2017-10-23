INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new documentary that traces the history of Indiana’s federal court system is now available to the public free online.

The hour-long film, called “And Justice for All: Indiana’s Federal Courts,” was financed through contributions to mark the 200th anniversary of Indiana’s federal courts.

A free 74-page teacher’s guide that explores the significance of Indiana’s federal courts helps students grasp the role of the federal judiciary by recounting three significant cases heard in the state.

Those include a three-month-long conspiracy trial held in Indianapolis in 1912 that resulted in convictions of members of the International Association of Bridge and Structural Iron Workers for a 1910 California bombing that killed 21 people at the Los Angeles Times’ offices.

Both the film and teacher’s guide are available online .