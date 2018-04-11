BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A new distillery in the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon country is opening to the public.
Lux Row Distillers had its grand opening Wednesday, and the Bardstown distillery is officially opening its doors to visitors on Thursday.
The distillery began bourbon production in January. Lux Row Distillers produces straight bourbon brands such as Ezra Brooks, Rebel Yell, David Nicholson and Blood Oath.
The Bardstown facility has a current production capacity of 20,000 barrels with the ability to increase to 50,000 barrels in the future. The head distiller at Lux Row Distillers is John Rempe, a 20-year veteran of the spirits industry and creator of Blood Oath Bourbon.
Lux Row Distillers is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Tours are offered at the top of every hour.