BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Correction will have a new director.
The Idaho Board of Correction on Tuesday appointed Josh Tewalt. His first day is Dec. 1.
The current director, Henry Atencio, is retiring after 28 years with the agency.
Tewalt is returning to the department after leaving to be the director of operations for the Association of State Correctional Administrators.
