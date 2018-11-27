Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Correction will have a new director.

The Idaho Board of Correction on Tuesday appointed Josh Tewalt. His first day is Dec. 1.

The current director, Henry Atencio, is retiring after 28 years with the agency.

Tewalt is returning to the department after leaving to be the director of operations for the Association of State Correctional Administrators.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press