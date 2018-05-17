CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s juvenile corrections facility has a new executive director.

The Providence Journal reports the Department of Children Youth and Families has hired Larome Myrick to oversee the Rhode Island Training School in Cranston. The 38-year-old is an administrator at the Ohio Department of Youth Services and a former correctional officer in that state.

The appointment comes after Kevin McKenna resigned as Training School director in August following a series of brawls, including one in July that left two children and six staff members injured. Kevin Aucoin, the department’s legal counsel, has been serving as interim director since then.

The facility houses around 80 children facing charges or convicted of crimes. A department assessment in October concluded that inconsistent oversight and staffing shortages contributed to unsafe conditions.

