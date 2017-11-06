BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho National Guard has welcomed a new commanding general.

KTVB-TV reports that Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and other National Guard members met at Gowen Field Sunday for a change of command ceremony.

Maj. Gen. Gary Sayler announced he would retire earlier this year, ending a 45-year career in the military.

Brig. Gen. Michael Garshak, 52, will now take over as Idaho’s 25th adjutant general. He has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal

As adjutant general, Garshak will serve as Otter’s senior military adviser, command the Idaho Army and Air National Guard, oversee the Idaho Bureau of Homeland Security and is a member of the governor’s cabinet.

