DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — There’s a change in command at the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.
Col. Christopher Blomquist assumed command of the 148th during a ceremony in Duluth Sunday. Blomquist stressed the importance of open communication and said anything less allows things to get worse.
Blomquist assumes the leadership role from now Brigadier General Jon Safstrom. He tells WDIO-TV that leaving is bitter sweet.
Blomquist joined the local Air National Guard while he was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He went on to become a Top Gun pilot.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
___
Information from: WDIO-TV, http://www.wdio.com