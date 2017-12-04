DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — There’s a change in command at the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.

Col. Christopher Blomquist assumed command of the 148th during a ceremony in Duluth Sunday. Blomquist stressed the importance of open communication and said anything less allows things to get worse.

Blomquist assumes the leadership role from now Brigadier General Jon Safstrom. He tells WDIO-TV that leaving is bitter sweet.

Blomquist joined the local Air National Guard while he was a student at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He went on to become a Top Gun pilot.

