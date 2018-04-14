DENVER (AP) — A new law in Colorado will require truck drivers to complete a class on how to recognize and prevent human trafficking.
Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the measure into law Thursday.
The Denver Post reports the bill had broad, bipartisan support. It will require people seeking a new commercial driver’s license to complete the half-hour training at no extra cost.
Police and advocacy groups say they hope more trained eyes on the road will help stop sex and labor trafficking. The trucking industry supported the bill.
The law goes into effect this summer.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com