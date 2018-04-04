RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s farmers would be significantly impacted if China follows through on new tariffs for U.S. imports.

Elaine Lidholm, a spokeswoman for Virginia’s agriculture department, said Wednesday that China is the state’s largest export market for agricultural goods.

Lidholm said new tariffs could particularly jeopardize export businesses for Virginia soybeans, pork, apples and wine. Because agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry, she said the new tariffs could “have an impact on our overall economy.”

China on Wednesday announced new tariffs on more than 100 American goods in response to President Trump’s plans for new tariffs on Chinese goods.

China hasn’t set a date for its new tariffs, saying that it depends on when the U.S. imposes its tariffs. And there’s still time for the countries to negotiate a deal.