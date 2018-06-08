CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town commissioner accused of multiple offenses over the last year is now a wanted man after running from deputies trying to arrest him on new charges.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office told local news sources Chocowinity Town Commissioner Curt Jenkins ran from deputies Thursday as they attempted to arrest him on a stalking charge.
Last month, Jenkins was jailed under a $500,000 bond for charges of assault by strangulation and second-degree kidnapping. He’s also previously faced charges for violating his conditions of release in a previous assault case.
Jenkins turned himself in on the charges last month.
