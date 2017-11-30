BALTIMORE (AP) — An indicted member of a specialized unit of Baltimore’s police force is facing new charges alleging he planted heroin during a 2010 arrest.
Former Baltimore police sergeant Wayne Earl Jenkins is one of the members of the disbanded Gun Trace Task Force being investigated by a federal grand jury.
A new five-count indictment alleges that Jenkins was driving an unmarked car with another officer dubbed “Officer No. 1.”
He allegedly told a third officer he was going to send Officer No. 1 to search a suspect’s car because he was “clueless” that drugs had already been planted.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Jenkins wrote in charging documents that the officer who found drugs was Sean Suiter.
Suiter, a detective, was fatally shot on the job two weeks ago.