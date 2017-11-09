NEWBURY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Commission has a new chairman.
The Executive Council recently confirmed Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s nomination of Eric Stohl, of Columbia, for the Coos County seat formerly held by Ted Tichy, of Milan.
Stohl, a former Republican state representative and retired lieutenant with the state Fish and Game Department, is listed as chairman.
The Valley News reports Tichy, an 18-year commission member, filed reappointment papers before his term expired in June. Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt said as with any aspect of state government, it’s important to include a variety of viewpoints.
Tichy disagreed with Sununu’s decision to reject the commission’s plan to build a public boat access on Lake Sunapee. A commission letter in August said the project’s delay was due to “a few wealthy individuals” who have ownership on the shores of Sunapee.
___
Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com