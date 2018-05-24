PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new casino in Tiverton, Rhode Island, could open sooner than expected.

The Providence Journal reports the group behind the casino announced Thursday that the Twin River casino will open Sept. 1, not Oct. 1.

The $140 million casino near the Massachusetts border was initially supposed to open in July but was pushed back because of issues with the work site.

John Taylor Jr., the chairman of Twin River Management Group, says the construction teams allowed for an accelerated opening.

The 100,000-square-foot space will feature 1,000 slot machines, 32 table games and five eateries. The property also will include a parking garage and an 84-room hotel.

Taylor says much of the exterior work is completed, and crews are working to install the ceiling grid, light fixtures and security cameras.