TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — Officials in Tiverton have voted to allow a casino to operate 24 hours.
Tiverton Casino Hotel’s proposal passed in a 4-3 vote during a special meeting Thursday. The casino will operate around-the-clock for one year, after which a review will determine whether to make the hours permanent. Alcohol will not be served during overnight hours.
Operators say they will be competing with Twin River in Lincoln, which offers 24-hour gambling.
Some residents say they were not aware the casino planned to operate around the clock when the license was transferred from the soon-to-be-closed Newport Grand casino.
Council vice president John Edwards tells the Newport Daily News the casino is an “opportunity for economic development.”